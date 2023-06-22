 Skip navigation
Top News

Vikings will open 14 practices to fans

  
Published June 22, 2023 06:31 PM

The Vikings announced the practice schedule for their 63rd training camp. Fourteen of the practices will be open to the public.

It marks the sixth training camp at the Twin Cities Performance Center in Eagan.

The first open practice is July 29 during the league’s Back Together Weekend event. The Vikings will host two night practices and two sets of joint practices leading up to preseason games against the Titans and Cardinals.

The joint practices against the Titans will take place Wednesday, Aug. 16, and Thursday, Aug. 17. The Week 2 preseason game is Saturday, Aug. 19.

The following week, the Vikings will host the Cardinals for joint practices on Wednesday, Aug. 23 and Thursday, Aug. 24. They play the Week 3 preseason game on Aug. 26.

General admission tickets for 12 of the 14 practices are free for Vikings’ season ticket holders and children 17 and under. Tickets for all other adults are $5.

Tickets for the night practices are available for $10 for adults, $5 for children 17 and younger and free for children under 36 inches.

A portion of all ticket sale proceeds will go the Minnesota Vikings Foundation.

For more information, visit vikings.com/camp .