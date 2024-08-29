Vikings waive Jaren Hall, sign Brett Rypien

Vikings quarterback Jaren Hall played well enough in the preseason to earn a spot on the initial 53-man roster.

And then he didn’t.

The Vikings have waived Hall and signed veteran Brett Rypien.

Hall, a fifth-round pick from BYU, got the first start after Kirk Cousins suffered a torn Achilles tendon last year. On the opening drive, Hall suffered a concussion near the Atlanta goal line.

He was solid in the exhibition season, with a perfect passer rating against the Browns and 26 points in five drives against the Eagles.

If Hall clears waivers, he could be signed to the practice squad. He also could sign with anyone else’s.

Sam Darnold is the starter in Minnesota. Nick Mullens currently lands at No. 2. Rypien, who has 10 regular-season appearances and four starts in four season, will become QB3.