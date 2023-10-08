Von Miller, Zay Jones active in London

Von Miller is officially back in action.

The Bills turned in their inactive list for Sunday’s game against the Jaguars in London and Miller is not on it. The veteran pass rusher was activated from the PUP list on Saturday after recovering from a torn ACL and he will make his first appearance of the 2023 season.

Buffalo is without two other edge rushers as Greg Rousseau (foot) and Shaq Lawson (toe) are both out of the lineup. Safety Damar Hamlin is also back on the inactive list after playing last Sunday with Jordan Poyer inactive.

Offensive lineman Alec Anderson, cornerback Christian Benford, defensive tackle Poona Ford, and offensive lineman Germain Ifedi are also inactive.

The Jaguars will have wide receiver Zay Jones back in the lineup. He missed last weekend with a knee injury.

Wide receiver Elijah Cooks, cornerback Christian Braswell, linebacker Devin Lloyd and offensive lineman Cole Van Lanen will not play for Jacksonville.