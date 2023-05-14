What’s next for Carson Wentz?

Last year, it felt like Carson Wentz’s last chance as a starting quarterback in the NFL.

This year, Wentz continues to wait for an opportunity to even make a team.

Earlier today, Jeremy Fowler of ESPN.com reported that Wentz has “received interest ” and “might wait longer into the offseason to see what develops.”

Per the report, the second overall pick in the 2016 draft is “open to starter or backup roles.”

While we’ve yet to encounter a single player who isn’t open to a starting role, there’s no starting role open for Wentz -- barring a rash of injuries or a polio outbreak in the quarterback room.

The mere fact that the “S” word crept into a slow Sunday quid pro quota report suggests that Wentz isn’t ready to accept his football fate. Which makes him a less-than-ideal fit to be someone else’s understudy.

Panthers coach Frank Reich, who coached Wentz in Philly and Indy, could have signed any veteran. Reich opted for Andy Dalton.

Wentz’s best play could be to stay ready and wait for injuries to happen. At some point, his phone might ring.

Others who could get a call instead include Matt Ryan, Teddy Bridgewater, Mason Rudolph, Joe Flacco, Nick Foles, Chase Daniel, and Josh Johnson, to name a few names of players not named Wentz.