Which NFL figures should be the focal point of a reality show?

With the news that Quarterback is coming back this year (due in part to the fact that Receiver fell flat), Michael Holley and I spent time on Friday’s PFT Live looking at the NFL figures we’d most like to see on a reality show.

The picks are in the attached video. Holley led things off with Deion Sanders, who isn’t technically an NFL figure but as a practical matter is. And Deion is entertaining and compelling.

My first pick was a guy who wouldn’t be obvious but who would be a superstar: Bills receiver Keon Coleman.

Coleman is naturally engaging and hilarious. He’s authentic. He’s real. He’s effortlessly funny.

Check out the clip for the other picks. And get ready to learn plenty in July about Joe Burrow, Jared Goff, and Kirk Cousins (again) on the Quarterback series.

