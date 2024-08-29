Will access limitations for his Fox job prompt Tom Brady to drop Raiders ownership bid?

Tom Brady’s first significant encounter with the Raiders happened in the “Tuck Rule” game. The latest developments involving Brady and the Raiders could have him saying a different word that ends with U-C-K.

The NFL has placed severe restrictions on Brady’s access as a Fox broadcaster, once his bid to buy a chunk of the Raiders is finalized. It’s hard not to wonder whether Brady’s next move will be to abandon ship and focus on his Fox gig.

In a new video which is essentially a No Bull ad, Brady talks about his upcoming job at Fox.

“I actually had a crazy dream last night,” Brady says. “The Super Bowl was coming up, and I had yet to do a game. And Fox had it, and they called me up and they’re like, ‘Hey, dude, you’re gonna do the Super Bowl.’ And it was that day. And I was like, ‘That’s kind of fucking weird, though.’ The Chiefs are in it and I know the Chiefs, and the 49ers are in it and I know them, so like I could probably do it. And literally I like snapped out of it.”

That stress dream could become a stressful reality for Brady, if/when he owns a piece of the Raiders. He’ll have a hand-and-a-half tied behind his back. And he’ll get a taste of what it’s like to prepare with full access before the owners approve the transaction that will give him a piece of the Raiders while also slamming the door on his ability to enter other facilities or otherwise prepare like other broadcasters prepare.

It really does feel like the league is trying to nudge him to choose to step aside from his ownership gig. And, if he doesn’t, it’s easy to envision at least nine of them refusing to approve his effort to have it both ways, whenever the issue is teed up for a vote.