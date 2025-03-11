Will Fries agrees to five-year deal with Vikings

Ryan Kelly isn’t the only former Colts interior lineman headed up North.

Guard Will Fries has also agreed to terms with the Vikings on a five-year deal, a source told PFT on Tuesday.

Fries’ deal is worth $88 million with $44 million guaranteed and $34 million fully guaranteed.

Fries, 26, was a seventh-round pick in 2021 and became a starter in 2022. He started all 17 games for Indianapolis in 2023 before again beginning the 2024 season as a starter. But a fractured tibia suffered in Week 5 kept him sidelined for the rest of the season.

Fries is No. 26 on PFT’s list of the top 100 free agents this offseason.

The Vikings also agreed to terms with Kelly — Indianapolis’ former center — on a two-year deal on Monday.