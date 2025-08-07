 Skip navigation
Will Hernandez signs with Cardinals

  
Published August 7, 2025 03:23 PM

Veteran guard Will Hernandez is headed back to Arizona.

The Cardinals announced that they have signed Hernandez on Thursday. Hernandez spent the last three seasons with the team.

Hernandez tore his ACL during the 2024 season and recently announced that he’s been fully cleared to return to action. He will still start his time at Cardinals camp on the team’s physically unable to perform list.

Isaiah Brown closed out last season as the right guard for the Cardinals and has been working with the first team this summer as well. Evan Brown is the team’s incumbent left guard.

Cornerback Keni-H Lovely was waived to make room for Hernandez on the roster.