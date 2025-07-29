 Skip navigation
Will Hernandez announces he’s cleared to return from his torn ACL

  
Published July 29, 2025 08:02 AM

Teams in need of offensive line help heading into the regular season can consider adding veteran guard Will Hernandez to their roster.

Hernandez tore his ACL in the fifth week of the regular season while playing for the Cardinals last year and has been rehabbing since having surgery to repair the injury. Hernandez announced on Instagram on Monday that he has been cleared to return to action and wrote that he’s “hungry” to resume his playing career.

Hernandez’s contract with the Cardinals was up after the 2024 season, so he’s free to sign with any team.

The Giants drafted Hernandez in the second round in 2018 and he started 56 games in four years before moving on to Arizona. He started all 35 games he played for the Cardinals.