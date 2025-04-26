Will Johnson frustrated about report of a knee issue: I know I’m healthy

Michigan cornerback Will Johnson waited longer than he expected or wanted.

Adam Schefter of ESPN reported that Johnson has a knee injury that was a concern to some teams, an issue that could require surgery “at some point.”

The Cardinals ended his wait with the 47th overall pick, but the idea that any team could think he has a knee issue left Johnson frustrated. He had no pain or swelling in the knee in question.

“One of those things that motivates you more than anything else,” Johnson said, via Darren Urban of the team website. “I know I’m healthy.”

In 2024, Johnson missed one game with a shoulder injury and the final six with turf toe. He doesn’t understand where concerns about his knee came from, though the MRI likely showed something.

“They were saying things about my knee and all that, and I haven’t really dealt with it in two years, so that’s definitely frustrating,” Johnson said, via Josh Weinfuss of ESPN. “But it’s all good.”

Johnson, who had nine interceptions in 32 career games for Michigan, returning three for touchdowns, might not get over his drop anytime soon. But, having thought the Cardinals might take him in the first round, he’s happy to be where he is.

“I’m where I need to be,” Johnson said. “I’m happy to be a Cardinal now.”