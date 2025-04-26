Cardinals use 47th overall pick on Michigan CB Will Johnson
Michigan cornerback Will Johnson was in the green room for the first round of the NFL draft in Green Bay. He was one of two players — Alabama quarterback Jalen Milroe was the other — who didn’t get drafted in the first round.
Johnson’s wait ended with the 47th overall pick Friday when the Cardinals selected him.
Johnson would have been a higher pick if not for his injuries.
He played only six games last season because of shoulder and toe injuries but still made second-team All-American. And Adam Schefter of ESPN reports that Johnson has a knee injury that was a concern to some teams, an issue that could require surgery at some point.
The Cardinals have helped their defense, having used their first-round pick on Ole Miss defensive tackle Walter Nolan.