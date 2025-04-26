 Skip navigation
Cardinals use 47th overall pick on Michigan CB Will Johnson

  
Published April 25, 2025 08:19 PM

Michigan cornerback Will Johnson was in the green room for the first round of the NFL draft in Green Bay. He was one of two players — Alabama quarterback Jalen Milroe was the other — who didn’t get drafted in the first round.

Johnson’s wait ended with the 47th overall pick Friday when the Cardinals selected him.

Johnson would have been a higher pick if not for his injuries.

He played only six games last season because of shoulder and toe injuries but still made second-team All-American. And Adam Schefter of ESPN reports that Johnson has a knee injury that was a concern to some teams, an issue that could require surgery at some point.

The Cardinals have helped their defense, having used their first-round pick on Ole Miss defensive tackle Walter Nolan.