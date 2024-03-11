Will Lutz backs out of agreement with Jaguars, will stay with Broncos instead

Just 90 minutes after news broke that free agent kicker Will Lutz had agreed to a deal with the Jaguars, Lutz changed his mind.

Lutz has now decided to remain in Denver and will sign a new contract with the Broncos, according to Adam Schefter of ESPN.

It’s not clear what happened to change Lutz’s mind. Perhaps the Broncos were dragging their feet on offering him the contract he was looking for, and stepped up only when news broke that he was about to sign with the Jaguars. But agreements aren’t official until contracts are signed, and unrestricted free agents can’t sign until Wednesday.

The 29-year-old Lutz played for Sean Payton in New Orleans for most of his career, then was traded to Denver last year to play with Payton again. And now he’s sticking with Payton in 2024.