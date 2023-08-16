Wink Martindale: I’ve talked to Kayvon Thibodeaux about his practice, think he heard me clearly

Giants edge rusher Kayvon Thibodeaux said recently that he gets “a little cringe feeling” while thinking about his rookie season and that he sees it as a platform to continue to grow as a player.

Thibodeaux’s feelings about having room to grow appear to be shared by defensive coordinator Wink Martindale. During a Tuesday press conference, Martindale said that he expects Thibodeaux “to be at the top of everything” as he heads into his second season and that includes the way he prepares for games.

“I’ve talked to him about his practice,” Martindale said, via a transcript from the team. “I think that he heard me clearly. I talked to him in front of the entire defense.”

Martindale noted that Thibodeaux caused and recovered two fumbles during last week’s joint practices with the Lions before saying that his conversation with Thibodeaux wasn’t an indication that he thinks the 2022 first-round pick has not been intense enough.

“No. I do a ‘keep it real’ with everybody on where they’re at and why they’re there, because the last thing I want as a coach is for a player to drive in this parking lot and not know where they stand, especially this time of year,” Martindale said. “Because I think that we build our relationships, we build our foundation on trust and honesty. I tell them what I think and where they stand, and where the competition is, where the line is. I talk about all that. So, like I said, we had a great week in Detroit. I’m sure you haven’t heard that quote very often. But it was it was a great week, and I’m excited to take this next step.”

The Giants’ trip to the playoffs took many by surprise last season and it means they won’t be able to take anyone by surprise this time around. A step forward from Thibodeaux would be one way to make sure the team can succeed without being overlooked by their opponents.