Kayvon Thibodeaux: Watching last year’s film “kind of disgusts me”

Giants pass rusher Kayvon Thibodeaux is now happy with how he played as a rookie last year.

Thibodeaux, the No. 5 overall pick in the 2022 NFL draft, was highly critical of his own play in comments to reporters today and said he expects to be significantly better in year two.

“Last year’s film kind of disgusts me a little when I look at myself. I get a little cringe feeling. It definitely is a platform to continue to grow,” Thibodeaux said, via Jordan Raanan of ESPN.

Thibodeaux started 14 games as a rookie and showed flashes of the talent that made him such a high pick, but he finished the season with only four sacks. He thinks he’s going to get a lot more in 2023.