nbc_pft_bestduo_240607.jpg
PFT Draft: Best duos in NFL history
nbc_pft_whiparound_240607.jpg
NFL Whiparound: McDaniel, Thompson, Gregory, more
nbc_pft_dancampbell_240607.jpg
Campbell: We are playing for ‘the whole enchilada’

Other PFT Content

NFL: New England Patriots-Rookie Minicamp
With two rookies and two veterans, Patriots have a “very strong” quarterback room
Comcast-Stream-Saver-16x9-homepage-center-v2.jpg
Comcast’s StreamSaver makes Peacock, Netflix, AppleTV+ available for $15 a month
Arena Football: Arena Bowl
Arena Football League moves forward, but still feels wobbly

Football Morning in America

FMIA-March-3.jpg
FMIA Finale: Onward
FMIA-Feb-25-V2.jpg
FMIA: It’s Time. Who’s Complaining? Not Me.
fmiamahomesdraft.jpg
FMIA: How KC landed Patrick Mahomes in 2017, mastermind Steve Spagnuolo & re-watching Super Bowl LVIII
With kickoff touchbacks moved only to the 30, will some teams concede the extra five yards?

  
Published June 8, 2024 02:34 PM

When Week 1 rolls around, all 32 teams will be forced to adjust on the fly to the single biggest rule change in years.

The kickoff has been resurrected, and rejuvenated. It’s gone from a perfunctory play to a moment that will cause palpitations.

There will be uncertainty. There could be chaos. It could be a lot of fun to watch.

For the teams that benefit from it, that is. For the teams that don’t, it will be a nightmare. Games could be decided by fourth-quarter kick-return touchdowns. Less obviously, teams that parlay the new procedures into better field position will likely score more points. Teams that can’t make the tackles will see drives starting at or close to midfield.

Once teams get a taste of being on the wrong side of this brave new world of kick returns, they might choose the break-glass option. Kick the ball out of the end zone, and concede the 30 yard line to start the drive.

Here’s my prediction. By the trade deadline, at least half of the league will decide to scrap the effort to cover kicks and just surrender the 30. Teams more likely to do that will be teams with good-to-great defenses. Also, former defensive coordinators will likely be more conservative when it comes to not pinning their careers on what could become special-teams Russian Roulette.

Only one win that becomes a loss due to a single long return could be the thing that keeps a team from getting to the playoffs. Which could make it the thing that gets a coach fired. Plenty of coaches will decide that, if he’s going down with the ship, he’s not going to sail into a lagoon full of floating mines.

We’ve been led to believe that the new kickoff formation will revolutionize the play. If they’d kept the touchback point at the 35 (as originally envisioned), that might have been the case. Moving it to the 30 (as they did at the league meetings), could keep the new play from being as robust as they want it to be once everyone gets a taste of the good things it will cause for some teams — and the bad things it will create for others.