With Kyler Murray not ready for game action yet, Joshua Dobbs to start again

The Cardinals saw the return of Kyler Murray to practice Wednesday, but the star quarterback will need some practice time before he’s ready to return to game action. The team has 21 days to activate Murray back to the 53-player roster from reserve/physically unable to perform.

Coach Jonathan Gannon didn’t specify a date for Murray to make his 2023 debut, but the Nov. 5 game against the Browns looks like a logical date for Murray’s comeback.

“That’s an organizational decision, but he’s a big part of that,” Gannon said, via Bob McManaman of the Arizona Republic. “We’ll take it day by day.”

Gannon confirmed Joshua Dobbs remains the starter this week against the Seahawks.

Gannon was asked whether Dobbs’ mindset has changed with Murray now sharing reps with him in practice and getting closer to a return.

“Not at all,” Gannon said. “He’s going to go out and play really well vs. Seattle, I know that.”

Offensive coordinator Drew Petzing calls it a “unique task” trying to get Dobbs, Murray and rookie Clayton Tune enough reps.

“It’s something we know at some point we were going to deal with,” Petzing said, “so we have a plan in place, collectively, from [Murray], the training staff, the coaching staff, to make sure that he is getting as much work as humanly allowed within the rules so when he does step back on the field, he’s ready to go.”