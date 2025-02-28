With Matthew Stafford staying put, will the Giants sign Aaron Rodgers?

Earlier this week, Aaron Rodgers (through his agent) reached out to the Giants. With the Rams and Matthew Stafford reaching an agreement that will keep Stafford in L.A., Rodgers’s interest in the Giants might be mutual.

The fact that Rodgers sought out the Giants strongly suggests that objectively “good” teams aren’t interested. With the Giants looking for a quarterback who can help the current power structure keep co-owner John Mara from cleaning house, Rodgers could be the best option for an immediate upgrade.

The Giants have said they hope to pair a veteran with a rookie. Which could make things awkward if, for example, the Giants are 5-4 and they decide it’s time to let the new guy play. Which is precisely what happened in 2004, when Kurt Warner was benched for Eli Manning.

Still, that’s a problem for later. The Giants’ more immediate concern is that Stafford is off the board. The first domino in the quarterback carousel has fallen. The Giants want a veteran. Rodgers could end up being the answer.

It would keep Rodgers in New York/New Jersey. Same stadium, same house, different locker room and uniform.

For the first time ever, he’d face the Packers, who are due to visit the Giants in 2025. Rodgers also would get a chance to tell Bears fans that he still owns them. And we’d finally see — assuming both are healthy — the first-ever game between Aaron Rodgers and Patrick Mahomes. To increase the chances of that happening, the league should set Chiefs-Giants for Week 1.

First, the Giants need to sign him. The chances of that happening are higher now than they were before Stafford decided to renew his vows with the Rams.