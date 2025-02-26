Who wants Aaron Rodgers?

Two weeks from today, the Jets will release quarterback Aaron Rodgers. He’ll become a free agent for the first time in his 20-year career.

So who will sign him?

It’s been a hot topic in league circles. Some think that, if the Rams trade quarterback Matthew Stafford, Rodgers becomes an option to replace Stafford — despite being four years older and currently not as effective. But Rodgers possibly would come cheap, allowing the Rams to devote resources elsewhere in lieu of breaking the bank for Stafford.

Rodgers has listed two factors in his search for a third team. First, the team must want him. Second, it needs to be a “good” team.

He might be having trouble finding a good team that wants him. There was talk at the Combine on Tuesday that Rodgers has reached out to the Giants.

Usually, we don’t traffic in things we’ve heard. Because we hear plenty of things that might or might not be true. The way I heard this specific thing, however, leads me to believe it’s more likely than not true.

It’s a surprising twist, to say the least. Currently, the Giants are not objectively “good.” They could end up being better in 2025 than they were in 2024, and Rodgers could help them get there. Playing for the Giants also would result in Rodgers not having to move.

It’s unclear whether the Giants would be interested in Rodgers. Yes, he could be better than other options they’ll have, especially if he’ll take less cash in order to stick it a little bit (or a lot) to the Jets, who didn’t want to keep him. But Giants fans who witnessed his two years with the other team in town might not be interested in signing up for a year or two with a guy whose star is fading.

From Rodgers’s perspective, the interest in the Giants (if he’s indeed interested in the Giants) suggests he’s not generating interest from contenders like the Steelers. And if the Rams are intent on keeping Stafford (despite the current awkwardness between player and team), a spot won’t emerge in L.A.

There’s still a chance no one will want Rodgers. That no team will decide his remaining skills are worth signing up for the full Aaron Rodgers Experience. Even if he promises to be on his best behavior, things could change one the contract is signed.

Will a contract be signed, with anyone? Or will Rodgers’s NFL career end with the same fizzle that saw Bill Belichick find no takers at the pro level for his services?