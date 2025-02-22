Matthew Stafford to Giants, Aaron Rodgers to Rams?

The Scouting Combine in Indianapolis will become not only Tampering Central but also the thickest patch in the NFL grapevine of the offseason. Rumors will be rampant. Some will be accurate, some won’t be.

This year, the chatter is starting early.

Based on recent reports and public comments and other things churning in the broader NFL rumor mill, one experienced G.M. has a prediction as to how the Matthew Stafford and Aaron Rodgers companion mysteries will be resolved.

Step one, Stafford gets traded to the Giants.

Step two, Rodgers signs with the Rams.

As to the first part, the logic goes like this. Stafford wants a raise over the $27 million the Rams are due to pay him in 2025. If Stafford and the Rams can’t work it out — and if the Giants (with a coach and/or a G.M. on the hot seat) want to make a big swing in the hopes of winning now — they’d be a candidate to pay him and to give the Rams fair and proper trade compensation.

As to the second part, there’s a belief that Rodgers’s desire to play for the Rams will get him to do a sweetheart deal. That frees up cash and cap space to be used in 2025 or banked for the coming wave of second contracts, starting in 2026 with receiver Puka Nacua.

Again, it’s just a prediction. But it’s not from someone in the media or a fan. It’s from someone who knows a thing or two about how the NFL sausage gets made, based on having plenty of time turning the handle.

If it happens, two quarterbacks who faced off twice per year with NFC North teams will be heading to their third franchises. And while the Rams and Giants won’t square off in the 2025 regular season, a Stafford trade to the Giants would send him back to Detroit. Again.