With the Vikings out on Aaron Rodgers, will he sign with the Steelers?

Coincidentally, or not, the Vikings leaked their commitment to quarterback J.J. McCarthy and their lack of interest in quarterback Aaron Rodgers not long after Simms and I railed against the chronic inaction regarding Rodgers’s decision for 2025 during Wednesday morning’s PFT Live.

Here are some of the questions we raised during the daily program on Peacock, SiriusXM 85, and now free on NBC Sports Now: Has Rodgers been dragging his feet for attention? Or is Rodgers keeping the Steelers waiting while he waits for the Vikings to decide what to do? And what in the hell are the Vikings doing? Are they content to entrust the starting quarterback job to 2024 top-10 pick J.J. McCarthy, or are they looking for someone to supplant him for 2025?

As best we can currently tell, Rodgers wanted Minnesota — but Minnesota ultimately didn’t want Rodgers. That now opens the door for Rodgers to sign with the Steelers, if they are his Plan B. (And with the other choice being the Giants, why wouldn’t the Steelers be Rodgers’s Plan B?)

At some point, the process needs to end. Or someone needs to explain why it’s taking so long. Now that the Minnesota angle has apparently been resolved, Rodgers should be able to finally Pitt or get off the pot.