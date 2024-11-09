 Skip navigation
nbc_pft_askrodney_241108.jpg
Smith, Lattimore are top deadline acquisitions
nbc_pft_djmoore_241108.jpg
Moore leaving field mid-play was a ‘bad look’
nbc_pft_deshaunwatson_241108.jpg
Watson remains a ‘distraction’ for the Browns

Los Angeles Rams v Seattle Seahawks
Rams don’t plan to add players at trade deadline
NFL: New Orleans Saints at Kansas City Chiefs
Jason Kelce apologizes for viral phone smash
Chicago Bears v Arizona Cardinals
Cardinals thump Bears 29-9, run winning streak to three games
Xavier Woods fined $16,883 for hit that gave Chris Olave concussion

  
Published November 9, 2024 06:22 PM

The hit that gave Saints receiver Chris Olave his latest concussion comes with a price. And not that big of one, in the grand scheme of things.

Panthers defensive back Xavier Woods was fined $16,883 for the illegal hit on Olave.

The consequence of the hit doesn’t determine the fine. Still, generally speaking, $16,883 seems light for the kind of hit that can cause serious damage. Especially in comparison to other fines.

Taunting, for example, costs $11,255. Ditto for wearing a non-conforming hat. Shouldn’t applying the kind of hit that can cause a brain injury and (in Olave’s case) derail if not end a career cost significantly more?

For now, it doesn’t. Maybe in the next Collective Bargaining Agreement it should.