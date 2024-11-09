Xavier Woods fined $16,883 for hit that gave Chris Olave concussion

The hit that gave Saints receiver Chris Olave his latest concussion comes with a price. And not that big of one, in the grand scheme of things.

Panthers defensive back Xavier Woods was fined $16,883 for the illegal hit on Olave.

The consequence of the hit doesn’t determine the fine. Still, generally speaking, $16,883 seems light for the kind of hit that can cause serious damage. Especially in comparison to other fines.

Taunting, for example, costs $11,255. Ditto for wearing a non-conforming hat. Shouldn’t applying the kind of hit that can cause a brain injury and (in Olave’s case) derail if not end a career cost significantly more?

For now, it doesn’t. Maybe in the next Collective Bargaining Agreement it should.