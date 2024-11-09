 Skip navigation
NFL fines Nick Bosa $11,255 for MAGA hat

  
Published November 9, 2024 04:27 PM

The NFL fined 49ers edge rusher Nick Bosa for wearing a hat that contained a personal message, the league announced Saturday.

Bosa will lose $11,255 for video-bombing NBC’s postgame interview with his teammates following an Oct. 27 victory over the Cowboys. Bosa pointed to his Make America Great Again hat before running away.

Rule 5, Section 4, Article 8 of the NFL rulebook states that “throughout the period on game-day that a player is visible to the stadium and television audience (including in pregame warm-ups, in the bench area, and during postgame interviews in the locker room or on the field), players are prohibited from wearing, displaying, or otherwise conveying personal messages either in writing or illustration, unless such message has been approved in advance by the League office.”

The league pushed back its announcement of the fine until after Tuesday’s election.

Bosa said earlier this week that if a fine came “it was well worth it” because Donald Trump won.

“I don’t think my position on speaking about it is going to change,” Bosa said. “Clearly, the nation spoke, and we got what we got.”