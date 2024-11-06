Nick Bosa on fine for MAGA hat: “It if comes, it comes” and will be “well worth it”

49ers defensive end Nick Bosa has yet to be fined for wearing a “Make America Great Again” hat on the field after a Week 8 win against the Cowboys. If/when it happens, he doesn’t mind.

“I haven’t got one yet,” Bosa told reporters on Wednesday, “but if it comes, it comes.”

Bosa was asked if he knew a fine was possible when he donned the white hat with gold lettering and videobombed a post-game interview on NBC of three of his teammates.

“Yeah,” he said. “It was well worth it.”

Why?

“I don’t think my position on speaking about it’s gonna change,” he said. “Clearly, the nation spoke, and we got what we got.”

Bosa added that he stayed up to watch the coverage of the election returns. “It was fun,” he said.

The league apparently delayed fining Bosa for the clear violation of the rule against personal/political messages until after the election.