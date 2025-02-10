 Skip navigation
Xavier Worthy catches late 50-yard touchdown, Chiefs trail Eagles 40-22

  
Published February 9, 2025 10:16 PM

It’s still an ugly loss, but the Chiefs have at least made it look a little better late in the fourth quarter with another touchdown and two-point conversion.

After getting the ball back with 1:56 left at midfield following Philadelphia’s turnover on downs, quarterback Patrick Mahomes heaved a 50-yard touchdown to Xavier Worthy to make the score 40-20.

Mahomes then connected with DeAndre Hopkins on a jump ball to make it 40-22.

But the Chiefs did not recover their onside kick attempt. With no timeouts, that effectively ended the game.

Worthy finishes his first Super Bowl with eight receptions on eight targets for 157 yards with two touchdowns.