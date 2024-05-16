Xavier Worthy’s car was stolen overnight in Kansas City

Xavier Worthy has been welcomed to Kansas City in a way he didn’t expected.

Per the Chiefs, Worthy’s car was stolen overnight from his apartment complex in town.

As one source put it, the car was stolen from a residential parking garage by a professional group of criminals who “knew exactly what they were doing.”

No one was injured, and there was no carjacking or anything like that. The car was simply stolen.

Worthy was the Chiefs’ first-round pick in last month’s draft.