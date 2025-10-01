Zac Taylor: Confidence in Jake Browning is unwavering

The Bengals have scored 13 points with Jake Browning at quarterback the last two weeks and that’s led some to wonder if they might be looking for other options to run the offense while Joe Burrow is out of action.

Head coach Zac Taylor said on Wednesday that he is not in that camp. Browning is 33-of-52 for 265 yards, one touchdown and two interceptions in back-to-back losses, but Taylor said the team is committed to him as their starting quarterback.

“I’ve got a ton of confidence in Jake,” Taylor said, via Ben Baby of ESPN.com. “I’m unwavering in that. I’ve seen the best of Jake. I know that we can do a great job supporting him to where he can go win games for us.”

Browning had more success while filling in for Burrow during the 2023 season, but Taylor said the offensive struggles aren’t on any one player and that it is on the head coach “to get ourselves in a better position” to succeed in Week 5 and beyond. It’s what you’d expect a coach to say in this situation, but it’s also something the Bengals have to be willing to revisit if their matchups with the Lions and the Packers the next two weeks don’t go any better than Browning’s first two outings.