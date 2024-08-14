 Skip navigation
Zac Taylor continues to call Ja’Marr Chase contract situation “day to day”

  
Published August 13, 2024 08:03 PM

Bengals coach Zac Taylor repeated Tuesday what he said Monday: The team is taking Ja’Marr Chase’s situation “day to day.”

Taylor has used the same term in the 14 practices since camp started, via Paul Dehner Jr. of TheAthletic.com.

Chase is holding in, present for practice to avoid a fine but not participating in practice to avoid injury.

Entering the fourth year of his rookie contract, Chase is eligible for a contract extension. But team owner Mike Brown’s comments at the beginning of training camp indicated the Bengals won’t give Chase an extension until after this season.

Chase is scheduled to make only $1.055 million in base salary this season, and the Bengals have exercised the $21.816 million fifth-year option on his contract for next seaon.

Chase has eclipsed 1,000 yards in each of his first three seasons since the Bengals selected him fifth overall. Last year, Chase caught 100 passes for 1,216 yards with seven touchdowns in 16 games.