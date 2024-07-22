 Skip navigation
Mike Brown: Deal with Ja’Marr Chase unlikely this season

  
Published July 22, 2024 06:29 PM

Team president Mike Brown said Monday that the Bengals will “bend over backward” to sign Ja’Marr Chase, but he also indicated it won’t be anytime soon.

That is only going to cost the Bengals more money, with Cowboys receiver CeeDee Lamb expected to get an extension sooner than later.

Brown said “opportunities can arise unexpectedly,” so he isn’t ruling out a deal with the three-time Pro Bowler. But with training camp beginning Tuesday, he admitted an extension is unlikely.

“It’s not so likely that this is the good time to negotiate,” Brown said, via Ben Baby of ESPN. “The offseason is a better time for that and we’re going to try to keep focused on the football part.

“I’m not going to rule anything out, but I will tell you that the die has probably been cast.”

Chase did not participate in the team’s voluntary offseason program, and while he showed up for the mandatory minicamp, he did not participate in team drills.

He is expected to get a deal similar to that of Justin Jefferson, who signed a four-year contract worth $140 million, including $110 million in guarantees.