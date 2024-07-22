Mike Brown: We’ll bend over backwards to sign Ja’Marr Chase

The Bengals went into the 2024 offseason with two wide receivers looking for new contracts and they ended it the same way.

Neither Ja’Marr Chase nor Tee Higgins have signed extensions with the team as training camp gets underway and Higgins won’t be able to talk to the team about a long-term deal until after the season because he’s playing on a franchise tag. Ja’Marr Chase can sign a new pact with the team at any time, however, and owner Mike Brown said on Monday that the team will work hard to make sure he remains in Cincinnati.

“We are going to bend over backwards to make it happen,” Brown said, via Olivia Ray of WLWT. “I can’t tell you when it’s going to get done.”

Chase did not attend the voluntary parts of the offseason program, but did join the Bengals for their mandatory minicamp in June. That minicamp came shortly after Justin Jefferson agreed to a four-year, $140 million contract with the Vikings and Chase will be looking for a commitment in the same neighborhood from the Bengals.