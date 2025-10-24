 Skip navigation
Zac Taylor: I know Logan Wilson is frustrated, but he’s handled it really well

  
Published October 24, 2025 02:01 PM

It was reported this week that linebacker Logan Wilson had requested a trade after being demoted in the Bengals’ defensive rotation.

At this point, it doesn’t seem like head coach Zac Taylor is particularly inclined to see that request granted.

Taylor told reporters that Wilson remains in a leadership role on the team.

“I know that this situation, it can be difficult and challenging,” Taylor said, via Ben Baby of ESPN. “Just keep focusing on being here, working for us, trying to find ways to win.”

Wilson, 29, has played his entire career with the Bengals since the club selected him in the third round of the 2020 draft. Taylor noted that moving Wilson was more about rookie linebacker Barrett Carter, with Taylor noting that the young linebacker has a “very high ceiling.”

Still, there are some intangibles that Wilson can provide that Taylor likes.

“I know he’s frustrated with the role, but he’s handled it really well,” Taylor said, via Paul Dehner Jr. of The Athletic.com. “He’s done a great job with the young linebackers.”

Wilson has recorded 41 total tackles this season with four passes defensed and one fumble recovery.