Zac Taylor: Joe Flacco gives us a quarterback with a history of winning

Joe Flacco is officially a Bengal.

The team announced that they have acquired Flacco and a 2026 sixth-round pick from the Browns in exchange for a 2026 fifth-round pick. Trades between division rivals are rare, but the Browns benched Flacco in favor of rookie Dillon Gabriel and the Bengals offense has looked dreadful in three games with Jake Browning filling in for Joe Burrow.

In a statement included in the Bengals’ announcement of the deal, head coach Zac Taylor referenced Flacco’s record of success around the league as the reason why they bucked convention to make the deal.

“Joe is an experienced quarterback with a history of winning,” Taylor said. “He is a leader with a skill set that will fit our personnel well. He is a gifted passer with a strong arm, and we are excited to have him on our team.”

The Bengals also announced that they have released Brett Rypien to clear a roster spot for Flacco.

Flacco’s experience should help him pick things up with the Bengals relatively quickly and his only win with the Browns came against the Packers, who are next up for the Bengals. We’ll find out in the next few days if that’s enough for him to step right into their starting lineup.