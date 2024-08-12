Zac Taylor on Ja’Marr Chase: We’ll just keep taking it day-to-day

As the calendar flips to mid-August, the Bengals and Ja’Marr Chase remain at an impasse.

Chase has not practiced throughout training camp in an apparent hold-in. Zac Taylor’s comments in his Monday press conference did not make it seem like Chase will return to the field soon.

“We’ll see. We’ll just keep taking it day-to-day,” Taylor said. “He and I have had good conversations.”

Chase is is eligible for a contract extension after completing his third season. But team owner Mike Brown’s comments at the beginning of training camp made it seem like the team was not going to address a new deal for Chase this year.

Chase has eclipsed 1,000 yards in each of his first three seasons since the Bengals selected him at No. 5 overall in 2021. Last year, Chase caught 100 passes for 1,216 yards with seven touchdowns in 16 games.