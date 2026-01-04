 Skip navigation
Zac Taylor’s buyout enhances his job security

  
Published January 4, 2026 02:20 PM

Under most NFL owners, Bengals coach Zac Taylor would be on the verge of a career change. In Cincinnati, however, where even the pocket change matters, Taylor’s contract likely will be the thing to save him.

His deal reportedly runs through 2027, not 2026. The thing that isn’t known is whether either or both years are guaranteed.

That’s the key factor for the Bengals. Owner Mike Brown (like Cowboys owner Jerry Jones) doesn’t like to pay coaches to not coach. If Taylor is owed anything beyond 2025, he’s far more likely to be back.

After the 2018 season, Brown fired long-time head coach Marvin Lewis. Lewis had one year left on his deal. But the final year wasn’t guaranteed. The Bengals were able to walk away with no further obligation to Lewis.

It sets up a strange compare-and-contrast for Ohio’s two NFL teams. Kevin Stefanski is about to be fired by the Browns, after missing the playoffs in four of six seasons and in two straight seasons. Under Taylor, the Bengals will miss the playoffs for the third straight season and the fifth time in seven years.

And Taylor has Joe Burrow. Stefanski has had a revolving door at quarterback, triggered by the disastrous Deshaun Watson deal.

Burrow, who (we’re told) doesn’t plan to ask to be traded in the offseason, has made it clear that something needs to change. But the chances of a coaching change will be tied to how much Taylor would be owed.

It doesn’t mean Taylor is absolutely safe. It does mean that Taylor’s buyout absolutely will be a factor in the final decision.