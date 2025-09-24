Zach Charbonnet questionable for Thursday night, Nick Emmanwori doubtful

Seahawks running back Zach Charbonnet could return to action against the Cardinals on Thursday night.

Charbonnet missed Week 3’s win over the Saints with a foot injury, but he’s improved enough to be listed as questionable to play this week. The Seahawks will announce their inactives 90 minutes ahead of kickoff in Arizona.

Safety Nick Emmanwori (ankle) is unlikely to return after missing the last two games. He’s listed as doubtful to play.

Cornerback Devon Witherspoon (knee) and safety Julian Love (hamstring) are both set to play as they do not have injury designations for Thursday.

Tackle Josh Jones (ankle) has been ruled out. Right guard Anthony Bradford (back) and linebacker Boye Mafe (toe) are listed as questionable to play.