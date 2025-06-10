Zach Sieler will attend Dolphins’ minicamp, may not fully participate

Dolphins defensive tackle Zach Sieler hasn’t been spotted on the practice field during Organized Team Activities, leading to speculation that he could hold out for a new contract. But Sieler is in attendance for the first day of the Dolphins’ mandatory minicamp.

Dolphins coach Mike McDaniel confirmed today that Sieler is there and has been in the building if not on the practice field throughout OTAs. McDaniel indicated that Sieler might not be on the field for long during minicamp practices, which could indicate that he’s being careful not to do anything that could result in an injury before he gets a new contract.

“Zach Sieler has been in the building every single day during the offseason program. You will see him on the field doing some stuff. The length? Hold your breath and see,” McDaniel said.

The 29-year-old Sieler has two years left on his contract and is set to make about $8 million a year. Last year, Dolphins General Manager Chris Grier said it was “bullshit” that Sieler wasn’t selected to the Pro Bowl. Now we’ll see whether Grier is willing to pay Sieler like a Pro Bowler.