 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_csu_commandersvbucsv2_250108.jpg
Commanders vs. Buccaneers has plenty of intrigue
nbc_csu_draftkings_250108.jpg
Who will lead Wild Card Weekend in passing yards?
steelers_ravens.jpg
Steelers must take ‘tactical risks’ against Ravens

Other PFT Content

Patriots 23, Bills 16: Patriots win final game and lose out on No. 1 draft pick as Jerod Mayo is fired
2025 NFL head coach and General Manager change tracker
Miami Dolphins v Philadelphia Eagles
Alec Ingold takes Tyreek Hill’s comments “with a grain of salt”
Son_of_Mine_16X9
New Year’s resolution: 99-cent novels on Amazon
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_csu_commandersvbucsv2_250108.jpg
Commanders vs. Buccaneers has plenty of intrigue
nbc_csu_draftkings_250108.jpg
Who will lead Wild Card Weekend in passing yards?
steelers_ravens.jpg
Steelers must take ‘tactical risks’ against Ravens

Other PFT Content

Patriots 23, Bills 16: Patriots win final game and lose out on No. 1 draft pick as Jerod Mayo is fired
2025 NFL head coach and General Manager change tracker
Miami Dolphins v Philadelphia Eagles
Alec Ingold takes Tyreek Hill’s comments “with a grain of salt”
Son_of_Mine_16X9
New Year’s resolution: 99-cent novels on Amazon
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Chris Grier: Zach Sieler, De’Von Achane not getting “Pro Bowl stuff” is “bullsh-t”

  
Published January 7, 2025 02:37 PM

The 2024 Dolphins had zero Pro Bowlers. Meeting with reporters on Tuesday, G.M. Chris Grier mentioned two players who, in his view, were snubbed.

“To me, the fact that [defensive lineman] Zach Sieler and [running back De’Von] Achane didn’t get Pro Bowl stuff, to me it’s bullshit,” Grier said. “But at the end of the day, when you don’t win games, it’s a team game. Unfortunately that happens. And good people and good players that do things the right way get left behind because of it. And it’s our goal, between Mike and I, to make sure that doesn’t happen to our players again.”

In his second season, Achane had 907 rushing yards, 592 receiving yards, and 12 total touchdowns. That put him at fourth place in the AFC in yards from scrimmage. He was tied for fifth in the conference in touchdowns.

While Ravens running back Derrick Henry and Colts running back Jonathan Taylor were clear choices, Grier likely believes Achane should have made it instead of Texans running back Joe Mixon.

Regardless, Grier is right. Players from playoff teams tend to do better when it’s time to hand out awards.