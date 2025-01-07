Chris Grier: Zach Sieler, De’Von Achane not getting “Pro Bowl stuff” is “bullsh-t”

The 2024 Dolphins had zero Pro Bowlers. Meeting with reporters on Tuesday, G.M. Chris Grier mentioned two players who, in his view, were snubbed.

“To me, the fact that [defensive lineman] Zach Sieler and [running back De’Von] Achane didn’t get Pro Bowl stuff, to me it’s bullshit,” Grier said. “But at the end of the day, when you don’t win games, it’s a team game. Unfortunately that happens. And good people and good players that do things the right way get left behind because of it. And it’s our goal, between Mike and I, to make sure that doesn’t happen to our players again.”

In his second season, Achane had 907 rushing yards, 592 receiving yards, and 12 total touchdowns. That put him at fourth place in the AFC in yards from scrimmage. He was tied for fifth in the conference in touchdowns.

While Ravens running back Derrick Henry and Colts running back Jonathan Taylor were clear choices, Grier likely believes Achane should have made it instead of Texans running back Joe Mixon.

Regardless, Grier is right. Players from playoff teams tend to do better when it’s time to hand out awards.