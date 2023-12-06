Zach Wilson returns to the starting lineup for the Jets

He’s back, baby.

Jets coach Robert Saleh announced on Wednesday that quarterback Zach Wilson will return to the starting lineup.

“Zach gives us our best chance to win,” Saleh said.

The move was made notwithstanding a Monday report that Wilson is reluctant to play. Saleh refuted that claim on Monday. He also said he’s not concerned that it will have a lingering impact within the team.

“I"m not concerned one bit about that report within the locker room,” Saleh said.

Saleh said he has always believed Wilson gives the Jets the best chance to win, and that he was benched as part of an effort to “try everything” to turn it around.

Asked whether Wilson will be the starter for the rest of the season, Saleh said, “God willing.” While this implies that Aaron Rodgers won’t be back in 2023, Saleh said specifically of a potential Rodgers return, “I’ll never close the door until the door’s closed.”

The 4-8 Jets face the Texans on Sunday. With one more loss, the door most likely will be closed on the playoff chances for the Jets.

Arguably, the door is already slammed shut.