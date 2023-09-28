Zach Wilson: We have to do everything we can to prove Joe Namath wrong

Jets quarterback Zach Wilson got slammed by one of his predecessors this week and Joe Namath’s comments about him have been discussed by several members of the organization in the last couple of days.

Wilson got his chance to respond to Namath saying his play was “disgusting” in last Sunday’s loss to the Patriots. Namath’s criticism of the organization extended beyond Wilson and said they “need to make major changes from top to bottom.”

“He’s passionate, he’s obviously one of the greats,” Wilson said, via SNY. “As an offense, we have to do everything we can to prove him wrong. . . . We’re working to get better. I’m working to get better. I know I need to improve, I promise I’m doing everything I can to keep trying to get better.”

Namath’s words have been echoed by many others who root for the Jets over Wilson’s three years with the team and patience for better results is hard to find. That’s not an ideal spot to be in with the Chiefs coming to town, but that’s where Wilson’s bid to prove Namath incorrect will have to begin.