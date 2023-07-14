Skip navigation
Richard Rodgers
Richard
Rodgers
19:17
Commanders’ staff changes include Tavita Pritchard as quarterbacks coach
The Commanders have announced several changes to their coaching staff, including the hiring of Tavita Pritchard as quarterbacks coach.
Richard Rodgers
Tight End
#82
Eagles cut TE Richard Rodgers
Richard Rodgers
Tight End
#82
Eagles promote TE Richard Rodgers to active roster
Jordan Howard
NO
Running Back
#28
Eagles cut veteran RB Jordan Howard
Tyree Jackson
PHI
Tight End
#80
Tyree Jackson fractures bone in back, 8-10 weeks
Richard Rodgers
Tight End
#82
Eagles bring back veteran TE Richard Rodgers
Close Ad