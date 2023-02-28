 Skip navigation
Commanders’ staff changes include Tavita Pritchard as quarterbacks coach

  
Published February 28, 2023 05:43 AM
The Commanders have announced several changes to their coaching staff, including the hiring of Tavita Pritchard as quarterbacks coach.

Pritchard will work closely with new offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy in Washington, where at the moment Sam Howell is penciled in at the top of the depth chart.

Until now, Pritchard’s entire football career has been at Stanford, where he engineered one of the biggest upsets in football history in leading Stanford to a win over 41-point favorite USC in 2007. Pritchard later lost the starting quarterback job to Andrew Luck. He would go on to work on Stanford’s coaching staff, rising up the ranks to become their offensive coordinator.

Ken Zampese, who served as the Commanders’ quarterbacks coach the last three years, will now have the title of senior offensive advisor/game management.

The commanders also announced three changes to the defensive staff: Brent Vieselmeyer has been promoted to defensive backs coach, Richard Rodgers has been promoted to senior defensive assistant/safeties and Cristian Garcia has been promoted to assistant defensive backs/nickels coach.