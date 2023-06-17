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NCAA Basketball: NCAA Tournament First Round-Penn at Illinois
No. 3 Illinois vs. No. 11 VCU NCAA Tournament Second Round predictions: Odds, stats, trends, and best bets
World Athletics Indoor Championships Nanjing 2025 - Day 1
2026 World Indoor Track and Field Championships Results
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Fantasy Basketball Weekend Must-Start: Ayo Dosunmu soaring with Anthony Edwards injured

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Is Hubert Davis on hot seat after UNC loss?
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Duke getting the Siena scare was ‘perfect’
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Why March Madness means more to High Point, VCU

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College Football
Men’s College Basketball
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Top News

NCAA Basketball: NCAA Tournament First Round-Penn at Illinois
No. 3 Illinois vs. No. 11 VCU NCAA Tournament Second Round predictions: Odds, stats, trends, and best bets
World Athletics Indoor Championships Nanjing 2025 - Day 1
2026 World Indoor Track and Field Championships Results
NBA: Memphis Grizzlies at Minnesota Timberwolves
Fantasy Basketball Weekend Must-Start: Ayo Dosunmu soaring with Anthony Edwards injured

Top Clips

nbc_dps_jonrothsteininterview_260320.jpg
Is Hubert Davis on hot seat after UNC loss?
nbc_dps_adamlefkoeinterview_260320.jpg
Duke getting the Siena scare was ‘perfect’
nbc_dps_marchmadnessrecap_260320.jpg
Why March Madness means more to High Point, VCU

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
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NFLNFL Unsigned Free AgentT.J. Parker

T.J.
Parker

Washington v Wisconsin
Browns hosting WR Denzel Boston for pre-draft visit
The Browns are meeting with one of the top wide receivers in this year’s draft class on Friday.
Harrison Smith replaces Derwin James Jr. in flag football tournament
TE Jody Fortson is visiting the Titans
T.Y. Hilton announces his retirement after being out of the NFL since 2022
Logan Wilson retires from the NFL
Colts sign WR Nick Westbrook-Ikhine, LB Akeem Davis-Gaither
Boston Scott announces his retirement