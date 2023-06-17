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Connor Rogers
,
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,
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,
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,
2026 Kentucky Oaks post positions: Full draw, horses, starting gate order, odds
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,
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Overview
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Raiders trade up, select CB Jermod McCoy to start fourth round
Knee injury sparks slide from round one.
Myles Simmons
,
Myles Simmons
,
Tommy Doman
BUF
Punter
Bills take Gators’ punter at No. 239
Bills trade up to take CB Davison Igbinosun, Broncos still haven’t made a pick
Josh Alper
,
Josh Alper
,
Bills select Clemson edge rusher T.J. Parker at No. 35 overall
Charean Williams
,
Charean Williams
,
Sabres’ Rasmus Dahlin, Bills’ Josh Allen arrived in Buffalo in 2018. Both finally sharing in sports success
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
2026 NFL Mock Draft Rounds 2-3: Browns add a quarterback, Bills go wide receiver
Eric Froton
,
Eric Froton
,
Titans trade back into round one, take Keldric Faulk at No. 31
Mike Florio
,
Mike Florio
,
Texans trade up two spots, take G Keylan Rutledge
Mike Florio
,
Mike Florio
,
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