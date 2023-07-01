Skip navigation
NFL
Cincinnati Bengals
Trevor Siemian
Trevor
Siemian
Overview
Player News
Stats
Game Log
04:10
Brian Callahan: This is best offensive line we’ve had since I joined the Bengals
The Bengals have put a lot of effort into finding the right players to protect quarterback Joe Burrow and offensive coordinator Brian Callahan thinks they’ve hit on the right combination.
Josh Alper
,
Josh Alper
,
Trevor Siemian
CIN
Quarterback
#19
Bengals sign backup QB Trevor Siemian
Trevor Siemian
CIN
Quarterback
#19
Bengals to visit with Trevor Siemian on Weds
Trevor Siemian
CIN
Quarterback
#19
Bears cut ties with backup QB Trevor Siemian
Trevor Siemian
CIN
Quarterback
#19
Trevor Siemian to IR, Bears sign Peterman
Trevor Siemian
CIN
Quarterback
#19
Trevor Siemian (oblique) done for the year
Cook to Miami would ‘spoil’ backfield for fantasy
2023 Training camp reporting dates for all 32 teams
Josh Alper
,
Josh Alper
,
Orlando Brown Jr.: I’ll be able to be more aggressive in certain situations with Bengals
Myles Simmons
,
Myles Simmons
,
Pacman Jones continues to help and support “generational talent” Chris Henry, Jr.
Mike Florio
,
Mike Florio
,
Brian Callahan: Joe Burrow has mastered our system and is more like a coach
Myles Simmons
,
Myles Simmons
,
Joe Burrow on Jonah Williams: Offseason business issues won’t affect his play
Myles Simmons
,
Myles Simmons
,
