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Brewers’ Christian Yelich likely to miss at least a month with adductor strain
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
Taylor Phinney announces cycling comeback for LA28 Olympic bid
Nick Zaccardi
,
Nick Zaccardi
,
College basketball transfer portal rankings: Who are the top 2026 NCAA players available?
Aidan Berg
,
Aidan Berg
,
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Highlights: USWNT vs. Japan (En Español)
HLs: LaMelo wills Hornets past Heat in OT thriller
Crooks looking for culture in transfer destination
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NHL
Philadelphia Flyers
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The orange-and-black are back as Flyers celebrate clinching 1st playoff spot since 2020
Yes, Philadelphia — long ago one of the model franchises in the NHL — indeed is back in the playoffs for the first time since 2020.
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
The orange-and-black are back as Flyers celebrate clinching 1st playoff spot since 2020
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
Olympic hero Jack Hughes has new chiclets as NHL dentists get a moment in the spotlight
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
NHL’s East playoff race shaken up as the Flyers rise, Red Wings fall and Islanders fire their coach
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
At just 19 years old, rookie Porter Martone is already pushing the Flyers toward a playoff run
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
New CBA rules and NHL parity contributed to fewer big trades at the deadline
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
Islanders acquire Brayden Schenn from Blues as new buyers, sellers emerge at NHL trade deadline
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
Explaining rules old and new that are part of the NHL’s Stanley Cup playoffs
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
Sabres looking for long postseason run after winning Atlantic Division
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
Rangers goaltender Jonathan Quick, 40, says he is retiring from the NHL
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
Alex Ovechkin’s response to fans’ request for 1 more year: ‘I’ll think about it’
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
Ovechkin, Capitals keep postseason hopes alive with 3-0 victory over Penguins
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
The NHL playoffs have plenty of fresh blood, and a new Stanley Cup champion will be crowned
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
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