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Mets snap 12-game losing streak but lose Francisco Lindor to injury in a 3-2 win over Twins

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Top News

MLB: Arizona Diamondbacks at Philadelphia Phillies
Fantasy Baseball Closer Report: Injuries compounding early-season chaos across saves landscape
The Chevron Championship 2026 - Previews
10 storylines to watch at the 2026 Chevron Championship
MLB: Minnesota Twins at New York Mets
Mets snap 12-game losing streak but lose Francisco Lindor to injury in a 3-2 win over Twins

Top Clips

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Blazers playing to their strengths in postseason
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Knicks showing a lack of physical toughness
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Banchero ‘a man on a mission’ for Magic

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NHLPhiladelphia FlyersHelge Grans

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Porter Martone
Flyers winger Porter Martone stands out as youth is served early in the NHL playoffs
Porter Martone was playing college hockey last month. Now he’s making a difference in the NHL playoffs.
Porter Martone
Flyers winger Porter Martone stands out as youth is served early in the NHL playoffs
Pittsburgh Penguins
The Penguins have relied on their resilience all year. They’ll need to once again down 2-0 to the Flyers
Vegas Golden Knights
Golden Knights rally past Mammoth 4-2 in Game 1 as Nic Dowd nets the winner
Philadelphia Flyers
Flyers’ Michkov-Martone duo, Canadiens’ Demidov headline young stars to watch in the NHL playoffs
Troy Terry
Troy Terry’s late power-play goal lifts Anaheim past Predators, 5-4, setting up Ducks-Oilers
John Tortorella
From backlash to Pacific title: The Golden Knights’ John Tortorella gamble paying off so far
Flyers score 3 goals in 2nd period and top Penguins 5-2 to take 3-0 lead in first-round series
Nicolas Roy scores on rebound 7:44 into OT, Avalanche rally for 2-1 win over Kings to take 2-0 series lead
Logan Cooley scores late as the Mammoth beat the Golden Knights 3-2 to even playoffs series
Arvidsson scores 2 and the Bruins beat the Sabres 4-2 to even first-round series at 1
Moser scores in OT as Lightning beat Canadiens 3-2 in Game 2 and tie first-round series
Hurricanes edge Senators in double overtime after overturned goal, missed penalty shot in OT