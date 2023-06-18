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Fantasy Baseball Closer Report: Injuries compounding early-season chaos across saves landscape
Jorge Montanez
,
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,
10 storylines to watch at the 2026 Chevron Championship
Patricia Duffy
,
Patricia Duffy
,
Mets snap 12-game losing streak but lose Francisco Lindor to injury in a 3-2 win over Twins
Eric Samulski
,
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,
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Blazers playing to their strengths in postseason
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Philadelphia Flyers
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Overview
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Game Log
Flyers winger Porter Martone stands out as youth is served early in the NHL playoffs
Porter Martone was playing college hockey last month. Now he’s making a difference in the NHL playoffs.
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
Flyers winger Porter Martone stands out as youth is served early in the NHL playoffs
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
The Penguins have relied on their resilience all year. They’ll need to once again down 2-0 to the Flyers
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
Golden Knights rally past Mammoth 4-2 in Game 1 as Nic Dowd nets the winner
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
Flyers’ Michkov-Martone duo, Canadiens’ Demidov headline young stars to watch in the NHL playoffs
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
Troy Terry’s late power-play goal lifts Anaheim past Predators, 5-4, setting up Ducks-Oilers
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
From backlash to Pacific title: The Golden Knights’ John Tortorella gamble paying off so far
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
Flyers score 3 goals in 2nd period and top Penguins 5-2 to take 3-0 lead in first-round series
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
Nicolas Roy scores on rebound 7:44 into OT, Avalanche rally for 2-1 win over Kings to take 2-0 series lead
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
Logan Cooley scores late as the Mammoth beat the Golden Knights 3-2 to even playoffs series
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
Arvidsson scores 2 and the Bruins beat the Sabres 4-2 to even first-round series at 1
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
Moser scores in OT as Lightning beat Canadiens 3-2 in Game 2 and tie first-round series
Associated Press
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Associated Press
,
Hurricanes edge Senators in double overtime after overturned goal, missed penalty shot in OT
Associated Press
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