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Top News

MLB: Milwaukee Brewers at Kansas City Royals
Brewers’ Christian Yelich likely to miss at least a month with adductor strain
Taylor Phinney
Taylor Phinney announces cycling comeback for LA28 Olympic bid
NCAA Basketball: Kansas at Arizona State
College basketball transfer portal rankings: Who are the top 2026 NCAA players available?

Top Clips

nbc_uswnt_usavjpn_260414.jpg
Highlights: USWNT vs. Japan (En Español)
lamelo_mpx.jpg
HLs: LaMelo wills Hornets past Heat in OT thriller
nbc_wnba_audiintvv3_260414.jpg
Crooks looking for culture in transfer destination

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
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NHLNew York IslandersLiam Foudy

Liam
Foudy

Lucas Raymond
NHL’s East playoff race shaken up as the Flyers rise, Red Wings fall and Islanders fire their coach
The standings in the Eastern Conference look a lot different than they did in late March.
Lucas Raymond
NHL’s East playoff race shaken up as the Flyers rise, Red Wings fall and Islanders fire their coach
NHL: Pittsburgh Penguins at New York Islanders
Islanders fire coach Patrick Roy after losing 4 in a row, name Peter DeBoer his replacement
Sam Carrick
Sabres center Sam Carrick suffers left arm injury in fight with Islanders’ captain Anders Lee
NHL: St. Louis Blues at Dallas Stars
New CBA rules and NHL parity contributed to fewer big trades at the deadline
NHL: St. Louis Blues at New York Islanders
Islanders acquire Brayden Schenn from Blues as new buyers, sellers emerge at NHL trade deadline
NHL: Florida Panthers at New York Islanders
Bo Horvat scores incredible goal for Islanders off faceoff taken with second left in period
Explaining rules old and new that are part of the NHL’s Stanley Cup playoffs
Sabres looking for long postseason run after winning Atlantic Division
The orange-and-black are back as Flyers celebrate clinching 1st playoff spot since 2020
Rangers goaltender Jonathan Quick, 40, says he is retiring from the NHL
Alex Ovechkin’s response to fans’ request for 1 more year: ‘I’ll think about it’
Ovechkin, Capitals keep postseason hopes alive with 3-0 victory over Penguins