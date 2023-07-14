Skip navigation
NHL
Los Angeles Kings
Mikey Anderson
Mikey
Anderson
Overview
Stats
Game Log
Kings unsure if Doughty will be able to return this season
Doughty has missed the past six games after sustaining an upper-injury injury against Boston on March 7.
Sean Leahy
,
Sean Leahy
,
Pierre-Luc Dubois hopes time with Kings can change his reputation
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
Kings sign captain Anze Kopitar to a 2-year extension worth $14 million
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
Pierre-Luc Dubois acquired by Kings in sign-and-trade deal with Jets
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
Connor McDavid wins third NHL MVP, falls one vote short of unanimous selection
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
Henrik Lundqvist headlines Hockey Hall of Fame’s goalie-heavy class of 2023
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
06:46
Smith takes his medicine after Warriors win Game 3
Coyotes cutting ties with Galchenyuk less than 2 weeks after signing
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
Spencer Knight back on ice for Panthers, taking first steps toward return
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
Rangers give restricted free agent defenseman K’Andre Miller a 2-year extension
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
Flyers sign defenseman York and agree with forward Cates on 2-year contracts
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
Tebow will be part of ownership team bringing hockey to Lake Tahoe, ECHL says
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
Red Wings trade for Michigan native Alex DeBrincat, and send 2 players and draft picks to Senators
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
