Blackhawks agree to contracts with prospects Oliver Moore and Sam Rinzel

  
Published March 29, 2025 03:22 PM

CHICAGO — The Chicago Blackhawks added two of their top prospects on Saturday, agreeing to entry-level contracts with forward Oliver Moore and defenseman Sam Rinzel.

Moore and Rinzel played for the University of Minnesota this season. The Gophers lost to Massachusetts in overtime in the NCAA Tournament on Thursday night.

The contracts for Moore and Rinzel run through the 2026-27 season with a $950,000 salary cap hit for each deal. They could play in their first NHL game as soon as Sunday at home against Utah.

Moore and Rinzel are part of a rich development system for Chicago that it hopes can help lead the team out of a painful rebuilding process. The last-place Blackhawks also could add forward Ryan Greene, a second-round pick in 2022, to their roster when Boston University’s season is over.

Moore, 20, was selected by Chicago with the No. 19 pick in the 2023 NHL Draft. Rinzel, 20, was a first-round pick in 2022.

The speedy Moore had 12 goals and 21 assists in 38 games during his sophomore season with Minnesota. The Mounds View, Minnesota, native finished with 21 goals and 45 assists in 76 games at the school.

Moore also helped the U.S. win consecutive gold medals at the world junior championship. Rinzel played on the 2024 U.S. team that won the junior tournament.

Rinzel, another Minnesota native, had 10 goals and 21 assists in 39 games for the Gophers this season. He was named the Big Ten Defensive Player of the Year.