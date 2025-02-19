 Skip navigation
Bruins' Charlie McAvoy had 'significant injury' in right shoulder. He also developed an infection

  
Published February 19, 2025 12:55 PM

BOSTON — Boston defenseman Charlie McAvoy remains in the hospital with a “significant injury” to his right shoulder that developed an infection, the Bruins said, after he was scratched from the 4 Nations Face-Off.

The statement from head team physician Peter Asnis said McAvoy injured his AC joint in the American round-robin game against Finland in Montreal and was treated by the Team USA medical staff.

The pain increased after he returned to Boston, and further testing revealed the infection. Doctors treated the infection and McAvoy is improving, Asnis said.

McAvoy, 27, had been a key contributor to the American team in the international tournament whose big hits on Canadian stars Connor McDavid and Sidney Crosby were credited with setting a tone in the round-robin matchup between the North American rivals.

The championship against Canada will be at the TD Garden, the Bruins’ home ice.

“He’s obviously disappointed that he won’t have the ability to participate in the championship game. This tournament means a lot to him,” U.S. coach Mike Sullivan, who is also McAvoy’s father-in-law, said. “I’m disappointed for him because first and foremost, he’s a great kid and he’s a terrific hockey player, and I know this meant a lot to him.”

Sullivan identified reigning Norris Trophy winner Quinn Hughes as a possible replacement, but he remained in Vancouver with the Canucks.