MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Tennis: Mubadala Citi DC Open
Coco Gauff wins in Washington for her fourth title; Dan Evans wins the men’s final
NCAA Football: Pac-12 Media Day
Pac-12’s downfall came after it could not adjust to changing media landscape
MLB: Houston Astros at New York Yankees
Yankees put LHP Carlos Rodón on the 15-day injured list and activate reliever Jonathan Loáisiga

Top Clips

nbc_yahoo_winn_230807_1920x1080_2253080643602.jpg
Winn could become a viable fantasy asset
nbc_yahoo_schneider_230807.Copy.01_1920x1080_2253075523896.jpg
Schneider has short-term mixed-league value
Urias.jpg
Urias worth a try with big offensive week ahead

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Dumba signs a 1-year, $3.9 million deal with Coyotes at Bjugstad’s urging

  
Published August 7, 2023 10:24 PM
NHL: Stanley Cup Playoffs-Minnesota Wild at Dallas Stars

Apr 19, 2023; Dallas, Texas, USA; Minnesota Wild defenseman Matt Dumba (24) in action during the game between the Dallas Stars and the Minnesota Wild in game two of the first round of the 2023 Stanley Cup Playoffs at American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. — Give Nick Bjugstad a big assist on Matt Dumba’s arrival in the desert.

Giving in to the pressure from his former Minnesota teammate and seeing what Arizona is building, Dumba signed a one-year, $3.9 million deal with the Coyotes on Monday.

“Bjugy was texting me every other day and he caught me, put the clamps on me at one of the weddings we were at a couple of weeks ago, too,” said Dumba, who lives and trains in Arizona during the offseason. “He was always dropping it in my ear and it was awesome to see guys really enjoy Arizona, the coaching staff, the style of play that they’re growing into.”

Dumba played 10 seasons with Minnesota after the Wild selected him with the seventh overall pick in the 2012 NHL draft. He served as an alternate captain for the Wild the past two seasons, playing more of a shutdown role after being one of the NHL’s better two-way defensemen.

The 29-year-old had a 50-point season while playing all 82 games in 2017-18 and has scored 20 points at least seven times. The Saskatchewan native had four goals and 14 assists in 79 games last season.

“He is a talented, reliable, physical defenseman who competes hard every night and will contribute offensively,” Coyotes general manager Bill Armstrong said in a statement. “He is also a great leader who will add a veteran presence to our blue line. We are very excited to have him on our team this season.”

Dumba should give the Coyotes a huge boost on the blue line and provide veteran leadership on a young team. He won the King Clancy Memorial Trophy in 2019-20, an award given to the player who best exemplifies leadership qualities on and off the ice and has made a noteworthy humanitarian contribution in his community.

Dumba will likely fill a top-four spot on a Coyotes blue line that will also include Sean Durzi, acquired from the Los Angeles Kings in an offseason trade for a 2024 second-round draft pick. Arizona also added Alex Kerfoot, former Wild player Jason Zucker and brought back Bjugstad as the franchise rounds into the third year of a rebuilding project.

“Playing against them last year, I thought they played tremendously hard, played free, saw a lot of good things,” Dumba said. “I’m very excited to join this squad.”